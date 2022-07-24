Home Entertainment English

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel

The director confirmed again that 'Vol. 3' is the definitive end of his "Guardians" story, adding, "This is the end of that story. I'm sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

By Associated Press

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " — set to "No Woman No Cry" — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.

It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first looks at "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler was on site in San Diego to preview the highly anticipated film, which is due to arrive in theatres on Nov. 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4. Coogler paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.

"The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever," Coogler said. After the massive success of "Black Panther" in 2018, plans for a sequel were quickly set into motion. But those were altered after Boseman's unexpected death from colon cancer. The studio said it would not recast Boseman's role of T'Challa. but very little has come out about the film in the years since. Production wrapped in March after several delays, one of which was due to an injury sustained by Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's brainy sister Shuri. Also returning are Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, but not Daniel Kaluuya, whose "Nope" schedule conflicted.

Phase 5, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said, will kick off in February with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and conclude with "Thunderbolts" in July 2024. The new "Blade," starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, also got a release date of Nov. 3, 2023, and "Captain America and the New World Order," featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, will hit theatres on May 3, 2024.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" will also come to an end in the midst of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn showed up in San Diego to confirm that "Vol. 3" would be the last for the space rogues. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista are all returning for the film. New cast members include Will Poulter, as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made the trip to San Diego to show some footage from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Phase 6 will launch with a new "Fantastic Four" movie on Nov. 8, 2024, and finish with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," set for May 2, 2025, followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars," on Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as "Secret Invasion," with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, due in the spring, and the half-hour comedy " She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," starring Tatiana Maslany, debuting in August. The second season of "Loki" is also expected next summer. Comic-Con runs through Sunday.
 

