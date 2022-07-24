Home Entertainment English

Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fablemans' to premiere at TIFF

The bow will mark Spielberg's first appearance at the Toronto fest, which comes in the critical fall festival corridor that also includes Venice and Telluride.

Published: 24th July 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'The Fablemans', directed by Steven Spielberg, is the filmmaker's semi-autobiographical film based on his own family and upbringing. The movie will have its world premiere at the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which is set to be held from September 8-18, reports Deadline.

The bow will mark Spielberg's first appearance at the Toronto fest, which comes in the critical fall festival corridor that also includes Venice and Telluride. An exact date for The Fabelmans premiere has not been set, but it comes ahead of the Universal/Amblin film's platform release November 11.

According to Deadline, The Fabelmans centres on a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch star in the pic penned by Spielberg and Tony Kushner.

The cast also includes David Lynch, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman. Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Kushner serve as the producers on the project.

Deadline further states that the 47th annual TIFF is amassing an impressive list of high-profile pics for world premiere slots, including Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, Billy Eichner's Bros, Clement Virgo's Brother, On the Come Up from Sanaa Lathan, Harry Styles pic My Policeman and Viola Davis starrer The Woman King.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'The Fablemans Steven Spielberg TIFF Toronto International Film Festival
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp