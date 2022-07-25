Billy Magnussen joins Netflix’s 'Spy Kids' reboot

By Express News Service

The newest addition to the cast of Netflix’s reboot of the famous franchise Spy Kids is Billy Magnussen. He joins the previously announced members Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson.

The franchise which began back in 2001 follows a pair of siblings who become spies following the footsteps of their parents and getting mired in the experiences of their spy agency. This new, yet unnamed instalment will be another soft reboot with the focus on two kids after they unwittingly help an evil game developer create an unstoppable computer virus.

With the virus granting the developer control over all the world’s technology, the kids have to take up the parents’ position to save the day. The reboot features the return of the franchise’s creator Robert Rodriguez. Although he went on to direct films like Alita: Battle Angel and Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, he’s been very closely associated with the Spy Kids brand, even if some entries weren’t particularly well-received.

He’s once again directing, writing, and producing the new film with Racer Max joining him as a co-writer and producer along with Elizabeth Avellan who also produces. Skydance and Spyglass teamed up to produce the film with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger executive producing for Skydance and Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre executive producing for Spyglass.

The newest addition to the cast of Netflix’s reboot of the famous franchise Spy Kids is Billy Magnussen. He joins the previously announced members Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson. The franchise which began back in 2001 follows a pair of siblings who become spies following the footsteps of their parents and getting mired in the experiences of their spy agency. This new, yet unnamed instalment will be another soft reboot with the focus on two kids after they unwittingly help an evil game developer create an unstoppable computer virus. With the virus granting the developer control over all the world’s technology, the kids have to take up the parents’ position to save the day. The reboot features the return of the franchise’s creator Robert Rodriguez. Although he went on to direct films like Alita: Battle Angel and Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, he’s been very closely associated with the Spy Kids brand, even if some entries weren’t particularly well-received. He’s once again directing, writing, and producing the new film with Racer Max joining him as a co-writer and producer along with Elizabeth Avellan who also produces. Skydance and Spyglass teamed up to produce the film with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger executive producing for Skydance and Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre executive producing for Spyglass.