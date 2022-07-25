Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros showcases 'Black Adam', 'Shazam!' sequel at Comic-Con 

For "Black Adam", lead star Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for the DC Comics film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Published: 25th July 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, participates in the 'Black Adam' portion of the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International. (Photo | AP)

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, participates in the 'Black Adam' portion of the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Warner Bros dropped the official trailers of its much-awaited titles "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" as it returned to San Diego Comic-Con for the 2022 edition.

The studio stuck to its 2022 titles during the presentation and revealed no information about the upcoming "The Flash" and "Aquaman" sequel which features controversial stars Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, respectively.

For "Black Adam", lead star Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for the DC Comics film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

The actor, who showed up in costume, was joined by the director as well as cast members Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) during the film's presentation.

At one point, Johnson raised eyebrows after an audience member asked Johnson about how Black Adam would fare against Superman.

The actor replied, "It probably all depends on who's playing Superman", a remark that added to the uncertainty over Hollywood star Henry Cavill's stint as the man of steel in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). "Black Adam" is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 21.

The team of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" -- Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu and director David F Sandberg -- showcased the film's official trailer during their presentation.

The movie, which is a sequel to Levi's 2019 hit "Shazam!", will make its debut in theatres on December 21.

Warner Bros made no presentations about "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "The Flash", which will hit the screens in 2023, as the studio continues to find itself in imbroglio over Miller and Heard's separate personal issues.

Miller, who headlines Andy Muschietti-directed "The Flash", was twice arrested in Hawaii this year in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault.

Whereas, Heard made headlines recently owing to the high-profile defamation trial, in which her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for a 2018 Washington Post column which he said implied that he was physically abusive to her.

A jury found in June that they both defamed each other, but Depp was awarded millions more in damages against Heard, who was also incessantly trolled and mocked by Depp's fans on social media. She filed a notice of appeal on July 21.

The actor stars as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" opposite Jason Momoa. The film is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Adam San Diego Shazam! Fury of the Gods Comic-Con 2022 Dropped DC Extended Universe
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp