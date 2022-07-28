Home Entertainment English

Shang-Chi  director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm next Avengers film

It is to be noted that the film was announced officially by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during San Diego Comin Con held recently.

Published: 28th July 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Destin Daniel Cretton (Photo | AP)

Destin Daniel Cretton (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to reports, a Marvel Studios representative confimed the latest development. It is to be noted that the film was announced officially by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during San Diego Comin Con held recently.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit the big screens on May 2, 2025. The cast is yet to be announced. However, from the title it is known that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) will be the main character in the film. It will be followed up by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release on November 7, 2025. However, the director for the latter has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Cretton who has signed a deal with Marvel Studios is also working on the sequel of Shang-Chi, apart from being involved in the Wonder Man series for Disney+.

Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2023), will be the main character in the film. It will be followed up by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton Marvel Avengers: The Kang Dynasty San Diego Comin Con Wonder Man series Disney+
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp