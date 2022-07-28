Shang-Chi  director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm next Avengers film

By Express News Service

Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to reports, a Marvel Studios representative confimed the latest development. It is to be noted that the film was announced officially by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during San Diego Comin Con held recently.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit the big screens on May 2, 2025. The cast is yet to be announced. However, from the title it is known that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) will be the main character in the film. It will be followed up by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release on November 7, 2025. However, the director for the latter has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Cretton who has signed a deal with Marvel Studios is also working on the sequel of Shang-Chi, apart from being involved in the Wonder Man series for Disney+.

Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2023), will be the main character in the film. It will be followed up by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025

Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to reports, a Marvel Studios representative confimed the latest development. It is to be noted that the film was announced officially by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during San Diego Comin Con held recently. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit the big screens on May 2, 2025. The cast is yet to be announced. However, from the title it is known that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) will be the main character in the film. It will be followed up by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release on November 7, 2025. However, the director for the latter has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, Cretton who has signed a deal with Marvel Studios is also working on the sequel of Shang-Chi, apart from being involved in the Wonder Man series for Disney+. Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2023), will be the main character in the film. It will be followed up by Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025