Kevin Feige on whether Fantastic Four will be origin story or not

Days after Comic-Con ended, Kevin Feige opened up about his plans for the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Published: 29th July 2022

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Days after Comic-Con ended, Kevin Feige opened up about his plans for the upcoming Fantastic Four film. The Marvel boss announced that he does not want to explore the origin story of the superhero group. He said “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?”

Marvel came out swinging at Comic-Con with a plethora of colourful announcements for Phase 5 and 6. Kevin Feige came on stage to announce spin-off shows, release dates, casting announcements, and trailers for projects like She-Hulk, Daredevil: Born Again, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania, Blade, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Fantastic Four is a Marvel superhero team who first made their comic book appearance in 1961. It quickly rose to prominence as one of the popular comics and the fastest-selling properties under Marvel. But for some reason, Fantastic Four has not been able to get a proper live-action adaptation while even lesser-known characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy have successfully crossed over to the big screen. The Fantastic Four films which started in 2005 with Chris Evans and Jessica Alba in the lead have received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics alike. 

Now with the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are lobbying for a proper live-action adaptation of the characters with new cast members. Even though fan favourite John Krasinski appeared in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness as a multiverse version of Fantastic Four member Reed Richards, he is yet to be confirmed as an official cast member in the upcoming film. 

