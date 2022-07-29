Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe to make acting debut 

By Express News Service

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 18-year-old musician son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut in the third season of the Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Deacon will guest star as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi. According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he’s always ready to party.

Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons, with the fourth season planned to be released in 2023. The third season is set to premiere on August 12.



Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 18-year-old musician son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut in the third season of the Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life. Deacon will guest star as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi. According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he’s always ready to party. Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons, with the fourth season planned to be released in 2023. The third season is set to premiere on August 12.