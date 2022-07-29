Home Entertainment English

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe to make acting debut 

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 18-year-old musician son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut in the third season of the Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Deacon will guest star as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi. According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he’s always ready to party.

Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons, with the fourth season planned to be released in 2023. The third season is set to premiere on August 12.
 

