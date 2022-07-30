Home Entertainment English

Creed III  moved to 2023; spin-off movie on cards

The makers of Creed III are reportedly postponing its release date from November 2022 to March 2, 2023. The Rocky spinoff and the ninth instalment in the series will see the return of boxer Adonis Creed. Michael B Jordan, who plays Creed, is making his directorial debut with Creed III.

Adonis Creed is the son of Apollo Creed, who faced off with Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky in the first film before becoming his close friend and confidant in the subsequent sequels. Sylvester Stallone bowed out of the Rocky franchise with 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

After a decade, he returned to the role by announcing a spinoff centred around Apollo Creed’s estranged son. Director Ryan Coogler gained fame with 2015’s Creed, his work in the film got him Marvel’s Black Panther which went on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

Sources also report that Creed itself might spawn a spin-off franchise. A film based on Ivan Drago’s son Viktor Drago, who last appeared in Creed 2 is also in the works. Viktor appeared as the antagonist in the sequel, at the end of the film he is shown as a reformed man, starting his journey of self-discovery.

The film, titled Drago, will focus on Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago along with Florian Munteanu’s Viktor Drago. Creed III will see Jonathan Majors playing the central antagonist, the actor was just announced as MCU’s Kang, the next big Avengers threat following Thanos.
 

