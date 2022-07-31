Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift's team issues clarification after topping list of celebs with highest carbon emissions

Taylor Swift's total flight emissions were 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon, which is 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions, a study stated.

Published: 31st July 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift's team has responded after a new study showed the singer topping a list of celebrities whose private jets have produced the highest amount of carbon dioxide so far in 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, UK-based sustainability marketing firm Yard shared a report revealing that the pop superstar's jet flew 170 times between January 1 and July 19, totalling almost 16 days in the air.

The aircraft's total flight emissions were 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon, which is 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions, the study stated.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," a spokesperson for Swift told The Hollywood Reporter.

For the study, Yard used data from the Twitter account @CelebJets, which tracks private jet travels from celebrities. The data was compiled from the beginning of 2022 and included the number of flights taken by each star, average flight times, miles and total CO2 emissions.

Other musicians on the top 10 list included Jay-Z, Blake Shelton and Travis Scott, among others.

Earlier this month, Drake took some heat after @CelebJets reported that he flew on a private jet for only 14 minutes from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto. The rapper cleared up the controversy by commenting on the Instagram page of @RealTorontoNewz, which picked up the story.

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics," Drake wrote in the comments section, adding, "Nobody takes that flight."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, recently, Kylie Jenner was also criticized on social media for her own private flight from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys in California.

