Kevin Spacey 'confident' he can clear his name

Kevin would face charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men, and an additional charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Published: 01st June 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LONDON: Actor Kevin Spacey will "voluntarily" return to the UK after being charged with sexual assault and is "confident" he can clear his name.

The former 'House of Cards' star was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK over a number of incidents, which were alleged to have taken place between March 2005 and August 2008 in London, and in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, and following claims he was set to be formally extradited from the US to face the charges, the 62-year-old actor has now insisted he will "voluntarily" fly to England to appear in court, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said in a statement released to 'Good Morning America': "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

The reported incidents took place between March 2005 and August 2008 in London, and in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Rosemary Ainslie - head of the CPS Special Crime Division - said in a statement: "The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

The 'American Beauty' actor has denied all allegations against him.

The charges come after a series of legal battles for the actor after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were first made public in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged the star assaulted him when he was just 14 years old, after inviting him to his apartment for a party.

In the lawsuit, he claimed Spacey grabbed his backside without permission and then lifted him onto a bed, before climbing on top of him and said he still suffers from extreme emotional distress as a result.

In a statement in March, Spacey said: "I met [Rapp] several decades ago. I never had a sexual encounter with Mr. Rapp. Nor did I harbour any sexual interest or desire in Mr. Rapp at that time or any time."

The lawsuit is set to go trial on October 4.

