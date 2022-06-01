STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things 4' Volume 1 breaks Netflix's viewership record with its premiere 

Season four of the Duffer Brothers' hit sci-fi series was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, landing in the No.1 position following its premiere on May 27.

Published: 01st June 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Stranger Things season 4.

Stranger Things season 4. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" season four volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by breaking the record for the biggest ever premiere weekend of "Bridgerton 2".

The sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers, returned to the streamer after a gap of three years with seven episodes.

The second volume is set to release on July 1 with two episodes.

According to Netflix's newly released Top 10 rankings, Season four of the Duffer Brothers' hit sci-fi series was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, landing in the No.1 position following its premiere on May 27, reported Variety.

All four seasons of "Stranger Things" made it back into Netflix's Top 5 titles for the week of May 23-30.

Taking the No.3 spot with 28 million hours viewed was Season 1 of "Stranger Things", which first crept back into the Top 10 last week as fans rewatched the series in preparation for Season 4.

Season 3 followed right behind in fourth place with 24.2 million hours, followed by Season 2 in fifth place with 22.2 million hours.

"Bridgerton" Season 2 was viewed for 193 million hours over its debut weekend, which occurred during the week of March 21-27.

That impressive three-day viewership was a record-breaker for the streamer, with "Bridgerton" Season 2 becoming the most-watched Netflix English-language TV title in its premiere weekend in Netflix history.

"Stranger Things 4" now holds that title by breaking the previous record by nearly 50 per cent.

The series, which first premiered on the streamer in 2016, has already been renewed for its fifth and final season.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Stranger Things Stranger Things season 4
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp