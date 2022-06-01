STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Cruise had no problem pushing 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast

The movie sees Cruise's alter ego reunite with Val Kilmer's Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky and the actor has urged audiences to watch Kilmer's performance in the film.

Published: 01st June 2022 03:56 PM

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise had no issues with pushing the cast of 'Top Gun: Maverick' to the limit with the flying sequences.

Asked if he considered easing the workload, Tom told Screen Rant: "No, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Listen, the whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities. To look and walk in someone else's shoes and feel what they are feeling."

The 'Mission: Impossible' star continued: "Making movies, you're constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that's the beauty of making movies.

"That's why I've always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities. And to be part of that right from the beginning. It was my dream. You've got to work. It's not a bunch of parties and doing that, and that's what I love."

The movie sees Cruise's alter ego reunite with Val Kilmer's Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky and the actor has urged audiences to watch Kilmer's performance in the film.

Cruise said: "I think people just have to see it; I don't even want to try. He's such a fine actor, and you see what he brings to this movie; the power that he has. And I think that relationship and the structure of the story, where it works, I don't want to talk about. I just want people to experience it."

