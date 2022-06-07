STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Biden to make first live talk show appearance as President with Jimmy Kimmel

Biden, according to 'Variety', will appear in person on the late night talk show for an interview at the production's studio at L.A.'s El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Published: 07th June 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Biden last appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in September 2019, in the midst of his campaign during the Democratic Party presidential primary. (Photo | IANS)

Biden last appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in September 2019, in the midst of his campaign during the Democratic Party presidential primary. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: US President Joe Biden, who's seeing his approval ratings drop as petrol prices go up and so does the rate of inflation, will serve as a guest on Wednesday night's broadcast of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on the American television network, ABC.

Biden, according to 'Variety', will appear in person on the late night talk show for an interview at the production's studio at L.A.'s El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon by the talk show host during the broadcast of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night', which was a part of the network's broadcast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Biden's conversation with Kimmel will mark his first in-studio appearance on a late night talk show after being inaugurated in January 2021. He last appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in September 2019, in the midst of his campaign during the Democratic Party presidential primary.

Biden was a guest on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in December 2021, but his conversation was formatted as a video interview as he did not visit the production's studio. He has also appeared as a guest on CBS's 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', most recently in September 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Jimmy Kimmel
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp