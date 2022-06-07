STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BTS announces #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube 

In celebration of their new album, 'Proof', dropping on Friday, the group is inviting the Army and all music fans to join them in the #MyBTStory challenge, reports 'Variety'.

Published: 07th June 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

K-pop supergroup BTS

K-pop supergroup BTS. (Photo | BTS Official Twitter)

By IANS

SEOUL: A letter shared with BTS' fans, who are lovingly called "Army", the K-pop superband announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube, starting on Friday and running through July 9, exclusively on YouTube Shorts.

In celebration of their new album, 'Proof', dropping on Friday, the group is inviting the Army and all music fans to join them in the #MyBTStory challenge, reports 'Variety'.

Within the letter, BTS expressed their appreciation of the Army's support over the past nine years and asked them to share their favourite memories from that time on YouTube Shorts, using the hashtag #MyBTStory.

Soundtracked to 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' or any of BTS' hit songs, the Shorts created as part of this month-long challenge will honour the connection that BTS has built with Army and music fans around the world.

In appreciation of their fans' dedication, #MyBTStory will culminate with BTS releasing an Army tribute video on their Official YouTube Channel featuring a selection of the Shorts created during the challenge.

Over the course of their career, BTS has amassed over 66 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, making them the third most-subscribed artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in the platforms' Billion Views Club to date.

The video for 'Butter' has amassed 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours and saw over 3.9 million peak concurrent views during its premiere. Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform.

On June 10, the band will Premiere the official music video for the lead single from the album 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' from their anthology album 'Proof'.

The #MyBTStory challenge runs from June 10 through July 9, only on YouTube Shorts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube YouTube Shorts BTS
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp