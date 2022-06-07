STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Johnny Depp celebrates Amber Heard trial win, spends Rs 48 lakhs at Indian restaurant in Birmingham

Depp was recently awarded $15 million by the court in Virginia in the defamation case against Amber Heard.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:35 PM

Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Actor Johnny Depp, who made the news after winning his highly-publicized defamation suit against Amber Heard, spent around USD 62,000 (Rs 48 lakhs) on a celebratory dinner with his friends, reported New York Post.

ALSO READ | Amber Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay Depp USD 10.4 million in damages: Lawyer

Depp enjoyed 'authentic Indian cuisine' at Varanasi, known as 'Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant'.

"We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the Post.

"I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," Mr Hussain added.

The star was declared a "down-to-earth bloke" by the restaurant staff, according to the Post report. 

Depp was hanging out with musician friend and guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, and 20 other people.

