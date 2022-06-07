STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Queen band to drop unreleased Freddie Mercury song in September 

Founding members of Queen -- Brian May and Roger Taylor -- shared the details about the song in an interview with BBC Radio 2.

Published: 07th June 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

In this 1985 file photo, singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen, performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia. (File | AP)

In this 1985 file photo, singer Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen, performs at a concert in Sydney, Australia. (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: An unreleased song by music icon Freddie Mercury, recorded for his band Queen's 13th studio album 'The Miracle', will come out in September this year.

Founding members of Queen -- Brian May and Roger Taylor -- shared the details about the song in an interview with BBC Radio 2.

"We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about. It's wonderful, actually. It was a real discovery. It's from The Miracle sessions, and I think it's going to be out in September," Taylor said.

May added that the song was kind of hiding in plain sight.

"We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can't really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, okay, we can do this and this. It's like kind of stitching bits together. But it's a beautiful and touching piece."

'The Miracle' was released in 1989 and during a radio interview with DJ Mike Read, Mercury stated that they had recorded 30 songs while working on the album.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freddie Mercury Queen
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp