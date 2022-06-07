STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Hunger Games prequel gets a release date

The studio has now announced the release date of the film. The fantasy adventure will be hitting screens on November 17, 2023.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:52 AM

A still from the movie. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that a prequel for The Hunger Games titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in development at Lionsgate. The studio has now announced the release date of the film. The fantasy adventure will be hitting screens on November 17, 2023.

The announcement was made through a teaser trailer. Based on Suzanne Collins novel by the same name, the prequel film will follow an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, who is deemed the last ray of hope for his fading lineage in a post-war Capitol.

Tom Blyth of Benediction-fame will be playing Coriolanus Snow, while Rachel Zegler will be essaying the role of Lucy Gray Baird. Francis Lawrence, who helmed the three films in the franchise, will be directing the film.

