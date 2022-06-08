STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Julia Garner offered to play Madonna role in biopic 

The biopic is set up at Universal and will follow the early days of Madonna's eventful life.

Published: 08th June 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Full winners - Emmy Awards 2019 - in photos

Julia Garner, winner of best outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for 'Ozark', poses with Jason Bateman. (File photo)

By PTI

LOA ANGELES: Actor Julia Garner, best known for her breakout roles in "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna", has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic on the pop icon.

Garner has emerged as the favourite from over a dozen candidates for the role that will be helmed by Madonna herself, reported Variety quoting an insider.

Garner's team is considering and expected to accept the offer, the website said. The biopic is set up at Universal and will follow the early days of Madonna's eventful life.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley won the script in a multi-studio bidding war, and Amy Pascal is attached as a producer.

Other actors in contention for the role include Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young.

Singers including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been floated. Through the film, Madonna hopes to "convey the incredible journey that life" has taken her on as an artist, musician, dancer and human being.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," the pop star said during the announcement of the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Julia Garner Madonna Biopic
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp