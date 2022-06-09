STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s new comedy film goes on floors 

The film follows Anne, played by Awkwafina, a game-show obsessed girl must join hands with her messy sister Jenny, played by Oh, to help pay off their mother’s gambling debts.

Published: 09th June 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina.

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina. (Photos | AFP/AP)

By Express News Service

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh have begun shooting for their upcoming comedy film. The project has not been titled yet, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to wrap on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.

Besides Awkwafina and Oh, the film also stars Jason Schwartzman, Emmy winner Holland Taylor, who previously starred in The Practice, Tony Hale, who was previously seen in both Veep and Arrested Development, and Will Ferrell (the man and the myth).

The comedy will follow Anne, played by Awkwafina, a game-show obsessed girl who must join hands with her messy sister Jenny, played by Oh, to help pay off their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they will have to set off on a cross-country journey in order to get the money they need; in order to do that, they will have to turn Anne into a game show champion she was always dreamt of.

The new film is being directed by Jessica Yu who previously worked on the series This is Us and The Morning Show. The film was written by Jen D’Angelo, who previously worked on the upcoming Disney film Hocus Pocus 2.

The film will premiere in 2023 in the United States on Hulu as a Hulu Original. Internationally, the film will premiere on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandra Oh Awkwafina
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp