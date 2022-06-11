Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were granted a restraining order against the former's ex-husband Jason Alexander after he attempted to crash the newlyweds' wedding Thursday, Page Six has learned.

According to Page six, Britney spears attorney Mathew Rossengart in a statement has confirmed the news. "Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order", Rossengart stated, as per Page Six.

Jason Allen Alexander on Thursday breached the security at Spears and Asghari's intimate wedding ceremony at Britney's residence in Thousand Oaks, California. Alexander told the security officials that Britney's new husband, Sam Asghari has invited him to the Wedding function, and at that time Alexander was doing a live session on his Instagram account.

Security officials said that Alexander was armed with a knife at the wedding function and tried to surpass the security personnel. "Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody, and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt response and good work," Rossengart in a statement said as per page six.

Jason Allen Alexander and Britney Spears were childhood friends and got married in 2004 for 55 hours after that the marriage was called off.

Birtney met Sam Asghari in 2016 on the set of the song 'Slumber Party', where Britney found Sam 'cute' and ended up calling him, and then they started dating each other. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021, when they were expecting their first baby. But singer suffered a miscarriage after being pregnant for 6 months in May 2022.

The couple is now finally married and shared their beautiful wedding pictures on their respective social media accounts. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's official statement on the ongoing Jason Allen Alexander controversy is still awaited.