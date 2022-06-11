STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mila Kunis partners with Indian superhero creator Sharad Devarajan, launches entertainment franchise

Armored Kingdom's comics and games are championed by Kunis, who herself is an avid TCG/MMO gamer, and has previously launched a number of projects in the Web3 animation space..

Published: 11th June 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mila Kunis (File photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Black Swan' star Mila Kunis has joined forces with the superhero creator Sharad Devarajan of Graphic India.

The two have launched a new entertainment franchise called Armored Kingdom Media Inc. which will span a Web3 trading card game, digital comics, animation and film. It will be built on the carbon-neutral, community-driven blockchain, NEAR, reports 'Deadline'.

To commemorate the launch of the sci-fi/fantasy franchise, a limited-edition Issue #0 comic book NFT will be made available for free, for seven days. Armored Kingdom follows the medieval dynasties of Armoria, a world named after a powerful and mysterious metal, Armorite. No one has been able to mine Armorite-no one since the Ancestors, a vanished dynasty who used it to forge magical weapons now scattered across the lands.

Each of these weapons has the ability to change the balance of power among the warring dynasties, which include humans; the jungle dwelling creatures of the Kingdom of the Horn; the amphibious Costraca; and the Warri, a society of secretive assassins.

As per 'Deadline', Armored Kingdom's comics and games are championed by Kunis, who herself is an avid TCG/MMO gamer, and has previously launched a number of projects in the Web3 animation space.

Kunis said in a statement accessed by 'Deadline', "I lost a good part of my youth to gaming, from World of WarCraft to Settlers of Catan. The moment I dove into Web3, I saw the opportunity to create an immersive universe where blockchain technology deepens the gaming experience and makes it more personal and immersive for every fan. Armored Kingdom will allow gamers to relate to their characters and gear in a revolutionary way, and we can't wait to share more of that with you very soon."

A five-issue series of both digital and physical comics will be the first asset launched in the collection, bringing people inside the world of Armored Kingdom and setting the stage for the digital card game launching later this year.

On Devarajan's part, it is a "dream project" for him. He said, "Armored Kingdom has all the elements of a great fantasy meets sci-fi story that will take a global audience into a place of wonder. This new storytelling experience will push Web3 technology further than ever before, so we've turned to NEAR to help us make it a reality. Their expertise with community management, championing of the creative sector, and its carbon-neutral-user-friendly development platform won us over."

