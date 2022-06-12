STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Malone admits smoking up to 80 cigarettes a day

Rapper Post Malone acknowledged that his smoking habits have affected his voice, but he seemingly isn't worried about his health at all.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Post Malone

Rapper Post Malone (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Post Malone admitted that he's such a heavy smoker.

When speaking about his infamous smoking habit in a new interview, the 'Insane' hitmaker divulged that the most cigarettes he's "ever ripped in a day" was 80, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 26-year-old made the revelation when appearing on the 'Full Send' podcast.

"On a really terrible day, there's a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day... 40, 45," he said.

"By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I'm like, 'Alright dude, chill out'. But then by the time I open that third pack, I'm like, 'I'm a total piece of s**t and I need to go to sleep', " Posty, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, added.

About the most cigarettes he's "ever ripped in a day", the 'Rockstar' hitmaker said "probably, like, 80", or roughly four packs.

He went on to share: "I used to (smoke in my bed) but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering s**t, so I just go down there and f**king rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends."

While his smoking habit sparks concern among fans, Post seemingly isn't worried about his health at all.

"It definitely has (f**ked up my voice)," he acknowledged.

"But I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?"

That aside, he had something to celebrate recently as he announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

