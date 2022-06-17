Drake releases seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: As a follow-up to last year's 'Certified Lover Boy', Drake has released his seventh studio album titled 'Honestly, Nevermind'. Earlier, the rapper made the announcement for the album through his Instagram.



Kanye West was quick to like the post which has hip-hop fans reeling at who the album might possibly feature, reports 'Variety'.



He had also invited Drake to appear alongside him at his 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit Concert in December of last year.



The new LP includes 14 songs. Earlier, Drake had released the album's track list, revealing it was executive produced by Noah '40' Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee.



Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy', released in September of 2021, featured some heavy-hitting collaborations from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross and 21 Savage, amongst others.



According to 'Variety', the LP shot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was a standout with the viral tracks 'I'm Too Sexy' featuring Young Thug and Future and the 21 Savage and Project Pat-featuring 'Knife Talk'.



News of 'Honestly, Nevermind' comes on the heels of another highly anticipated album announcement as Beyonce will be releasing 'Act I' of her next album 'Renaissance' on July 29.