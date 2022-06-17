Drake releases seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

LOS ANGELES: As a follow-up to last year's 'Certified Lover Boy', Drake has released his seventh studio album titled 'Honestly, Nevermind'. Earlier, the rapper made the announcement for the album through his Instagram.
Kanye West was quick to like the post which has hip-hop fans reeling at who the album might possibly feature, reports 'Variety'.
He had also invited Drake to appear alongside him at his 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit Concert in December of last year.
The new LP includes 14 songs. Earlier, Drake had released the album's track list, revealing it was executive produced by Noah '40' Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee.
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy', released in September of 2021, featured some heavy-hitting collaborations from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross and 21 Savage, amongst others.
According to 'Variety', the LP shot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was a standout with the viral tracks 'I'm Too Sexy' featuring Young Thug and Future and the 21 Savage and Project Pat-featuring 'Knife Talk'.
News of 'Honestly, Nevermind' comes on the heels of another highly anticipated album announcement as Beyonce will be releasing 'Act I' of her next album 'Renaissance' on July 29.
LOS ANGELES: As a follow-up to last year's 'Certified Lover Boy', Drake has released his seventh studio album titled 'Honestly, Nevermind'. Earlier, the rapper made the announcement for the album through his Instagram.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Anti-Agnipath protest: Army aspirants block traffic in Cuttack, lathicharged
Drake releases seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind'
Decision to raise upper age limit under Agnipath will provide opportunity to many youths: Army Chief
Several trains cancelled or diverted at Secunderabad Railway Station amid violent protests
India U-17 women's football team to play against Italy and Netherlands
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800