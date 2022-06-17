Ryan Gosling’s first look from Barbie movie revealed 

By Express News Service

In the CinemaCon that was held earlier this year, we saw the first look of Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited film, Barbie. We saw Margot Robbie as the titular character, and fans went into a frenzy. The hype just went off the roof now with Warner Bros Pictures, who are backing the film, releasing the first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Gosling, who was last seen in The First Man (2018), is said to be playing one of the Kens in the film, which reportedly has multiple Barbies too. While Issa Rae and Hari Nef will be playing different versions of Barbie, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will be playing different versions of Ken.

Barbie also stars Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. With a screenplay by Noah Baumbach, Barbie is backed by Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the film.

With a release date of July 21, 2023, on the cards, in all likelihood, Barbie will take on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box office.