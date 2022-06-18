Hollywood filmmaker Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' film after "Aladdin"

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film "Hercules".

According to Variety, the film will be produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe & Anthony Russo's company AGBO (also known as Gozie AGBO).

Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project. Ritchie has previously directed a live-action "Aladdin" movie for Disney. The filmmaker recently completed the shoot of his untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal.