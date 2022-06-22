STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paramount+'s new series 'Wolf Pack' release date announced

'Wolf Pack' series from Jeff Davis at Paramount+ to have four leads. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 10:32 AM

Wolf Pack is based on the novel series by Edo Van Belkom. (Photo | twitter/ @Paramountplus)

By Express News Service

While it was earlier announced that a series titled Wolf Pack is in development at Paramount+, the studio has now announced the primary cast of the show. Bella Shepard of The Wilds fame, Honor Society’s Armani Jackson, Tyle Lawrence Gray of Macbeth fame and Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) will be playing the lead characters in the series.

Jeff Davis, who developed the MTV series Teen Wolf in 2011 is the writer of Wolf Pack which is based on the novel series by Edo Van Belkom. The show will tell the story of teenagers Everett (Jackson) and Blake (Shepard), whose lives turn upside down when a wildfire in California awakens a deadly supernatural creature. Davis will also be serving as the executive producer along with Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, and Jason Ensler, who is directing the pilot.

