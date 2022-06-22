'The Worst Person in the World' star Renate Reinsve to act alongside Sebastian Stan
Renate Reinsve, who shot to fame with the acclaimed Norwegian film, The Worst Person in the World, has revealed that she will be sharing screen space with Sebastian Stan in an upcoming project.
In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she will be acting alongside Stan in her next, which will also be produced by him. Reinsve shared that the plot of the film is “complicated”.
Speaking about the film recently, Stan told a media outlet that the film will enter production in July this year and will “inspire new conversations”.