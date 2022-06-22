STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Worst Person in the World' star Renate Reinsve to act alongside Sebastian Stan

Renate Reinsve, who shot to fame with the acclaimed Norwegian film, The Worst Person in the World, has revealed that she will be sharing screen space with Sebastian Stan in an upcoming project.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Renate Reinsve (Photo | Insta/@Renate Reinsve)

Renate Reinsve (Photo | Insta/@Renate Reinsve)

By Express News Service

Renate Reinsve, who shot to fame with the acclaimed Norwegian film, The Worst Person in the World, has revealed that she will be sharing screen space with Sebastian Stan in an upcoming project.

Sebastian Stan

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she will be acting alongside Stan in her next, which will also be produced by him. Reinsve shared that the plot of the film is “complicated”.

Speaking about the film recently, Stan told a media outlet that the film will enter production in July this year and will “inspire new conversations”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp