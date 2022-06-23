STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Varma to shoot for Mirzapur 3 after completing The Devotion of Suspect X

Actor Vijay Varma will start shooting for Mirzapur 3 immediately after wrapping up Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The latter also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Actor Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma. (Instagram Photo)

By Express News Service

Talking about his busy schedule, a source close to the actor shared, “Vijay will wrap The Devotion of Suspect X shoot in the coming days, and then he will get into the season 3 shoot of Mirzapur immediately. He has also been dubbing for Darlings here and there on some days.”

Vijay had also taken to social media recently to tease fans about the upcoming season of Mirzapur. He shared a glimpse of his and Shweta Tripathi’s script. He had also shared a picture in a t-shirt from the series with Pankaj Tripathi’s face on it and the dialogue,

“Darr Ko Khatam Nahi Hone Denge” written over it. Vijay has been working on multiple projects, some of which include Reema Kagti’s Dahaad, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.

