STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to father John Aniston as he gets Daytime Emmys award

The actress said her father worked on all these projects "all while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I'm sure he's been on it."

Published: 26th June 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Aniston (Photo | AP)

Jennifer Aniston (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston virtually honoured her father, John Aniston, at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

According to People magazine, at this year's ceremony, John was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives'.

Suzanne Rogers, John's 'Days of Our Lives' co-star, introduced the award before a video of Jennifer played on the screen at the ceremony. In the clip, Jennifer praised her father's illustrious career.

"This is truly a special moment for me. It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," Jennifer said.

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," Jennifer continued, before listing her father's lengthy list of credits.

The actress said her father worked on all these projects "all while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I'm sure he's been on it."

As per People magazine, though John was unable to be there in person, he received a massive round of applause from the crowd for his iconic career.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston John Aniston  Daytime Emmys
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp