Glastonbury closes with Kendrick Lamar chanting “Godspeed for women’s rights"

Published: 27th June 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kendrick Lamar. (Photo | AP)

Glastonbury closed with the US rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar chanting “Godspeed for women’s rights."

At the end of his set while he was performing “Savior,” he chanted “Godspeed for women’s rights; they judge you, they judge Christ” repeatedly in reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. He also did a handful of tracks from his most recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “N95,” “Silent Hill,” and the aforementioned “Savior," according to Stereogum music blog.

"Glastonbury closed with rapper Kendrick Lamar making a dramatic statement apparently referencing the US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, wearing a crown of thorns as fake blood poured from his face,"Sky News reports.

Lamar is known to be a Christian and indicated before his final track began that the crown of thorns represented Christ.

The crown was reportedly made by Tiffany and Co and features 8,000 diamonds, according to British Vogue.

He continued the chant of "they judge you, they judge Christ" at the end, intermingling it with "Godspeed for women's rights", before he suddenly left the stage, leaving his dancers behind, Sky News added.

