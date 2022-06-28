STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son hits Lamborghini into a parked BMW

Samuel was out with Affleck and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez when he was seen sitting in the driver's seat.

Published: 28th June 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

benafflecksoncar

Actor Ben Affleck comforting his son after he got into the driver's seat of their Lamborghini and accidentally bumped another car in the lot. Jennifer Lopez looks on. (Photos | Benifer Instagram)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 10-year-old son Samuel got into a minor mishap when he got onto the driver's seat of a yellow Lamborghini and bumped into a parked BMW.

The incident took place while at a car dealership in Los Angeles. However, the 10-year-old is currently fine after the accident, confirmed E! News.

Much to Affleck's relief, there hasn't been any kind of casualty reported from the incident. "This is no damage. Everyone is fine," Affleck's representative told E! News.

According to a video of the accident obtained by TMZ, Samuel was out with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez when he was seen sitting in the driver's seat. The actor stood outside the car, which retails for more than USD 230,000, while his fiancee got into the backseat. After the incident, Samuel exited the car to inspect the damage.

"When (Samuel) got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close. Everybody was OK!", a dealership employee revealed.

The outing was another moment for Affleck, also father to daughters with his ex-wife Violet, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 13, to join his son and Jennifer Lopez.

As per reports from E! News, since reconciling their romance last year, Lopez and Affleck have been effortlessly blending their families. A source close to the singer told last August, "J.Lo has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life. They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Lamborghini Jennifer Lopez
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp