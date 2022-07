By Express News Service

Actor Emma Roberts has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Madame Web, according to reports.

Madame Web is created by Marvel Comics. The upcoming film is expected to be a spin-off from Spider-Man and will focus on the character.

Apart from Emma Roberts, the film will also feature Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Tahar Rahim, among others. The spin-off is expected to be the origin story of the titular character.

