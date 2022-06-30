STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

James Bond revamped: Next film will take at least two years to start, says franchise producer Broccoli

Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli said that the task of finding an actor to replace Daniel Craig hasn't begun "because it's a reinvention of Bond".

Published: 30th June 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig as James Bond in a scene from upcomign film 'No Time to Die'.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in a scene from 'No Time to Die'. (YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Charming and stylish British secret service agent James Bond won't be returning to the silver screen for at least two years as the character is getting a revamp as per the franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, reports 'Deadline'.

The producer told 'Deadline' at a star-studded private event in central London to honour Broccoli and her brother Michael G. Wilson for their BFI Fellowships, that it will be "at least two years" before the next 007 movie begins filming. She said that the task of finding an actor to replace Daniel Craig hasn't begun "because it's a reinvention of Bond".

Broccoli wouldn't be drawn on who would play Bond next but did offer an update on the decision-making process.

She said, "Nobodys in the running. We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

'Deadline' further stated that the night was a Bond love fest, peppered with warm-hearted and witty video messages from Bond luminaries, including Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Sam Mendes, director of 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'.

EON duo Broccoli and Wilson were presented their BFI Fellowships by Bond regulars Ralph Fiennes, who plays spy chief M, and Naomie Harris, who plays no-nonsense Miss. Moneypenny.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Bond Barbara Broccoli Daniel Craig
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp