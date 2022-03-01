STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood halts releases in Russia, including ‘The Batman’

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement.

Published: 01st March 2022 09:49 AM

Andy Serkis, from left, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright pose for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film 'The Batman' in London , Feb. 23, 2022(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Warner Bros. is halting the release of “The Batman” in Russia, just days before it was to open in theaters there, as Hollywood moved to cease distribution plans in the country following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures said Monday that they would “pause” the release of their films in Russia. Each studio has significant upcoming releases that had been set to debut internationally in the coming weeks. “The Batman,” one of the year’s more anticipated films, launches Friday in North America and many overseas territories, including Russia.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

ALSO READ | Albania refuses to play Russia in UEFA Nations League game

Warner Bros.′ move closely followed a similar decision Monday by the Walt Disney Co. The studio had planned to open the Pixar film “Turning Red” in Russia on March 10. That film is going straight to Disney+ in the U.S. Before Disney’s announcement, Warner Bros. had been expected to proceed with the Russian release of “The Batman.”

