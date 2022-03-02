STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ariana Greenblatt joins Margot Robbie-fronted 'Barbie'

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Published: 02nd March 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ariana Greenblatt (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "A Quiet Place" child star Ariana Greenblatt is the latest to board Warner Bros' "Barbie", a film centred on the iconic doll line from Mattel.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It is unknown who 14-year-old Greenblatt will be playing, reported Deadline.

Also part of the ensemble cast are America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu Plot details are unknown and Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner, filmmaker-writer Noah Baumbach.

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment along with production banner's Tom Ackerley.

Robbie Brenner also will produce "Barbie" through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are attached to executive produce the movie.

Greenblatt will next be seen in Eli Roth's "Borderlands" adaptation and the thriller "65", a Sony film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariana Greenblatt Warner Bros Barbie Mattel Margot Robbie
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp