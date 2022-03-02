Jennifer Coolidge back for White Lotus Season 2

By Express News Service

Jennifer Coolidge’s return to the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus is now officially confirmed as the series began production earlier today in Italy, The series hails from writer, director and executive producer Mike White. The first season was set at an exclusive high-end resort, following the exploits of various guests and employees over the week.

Coolidge portrayed Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel to scatter her dead mother’s ashes. The second season, consisting of seven episodes, will leave Hawaii and will follow a largely different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property in Italy and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Notably, Coolidge’s performance in season one earned her nominations for Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. The cast of the second season includes actors F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The new season is currently being shot in San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily, Italy. White also executive produces along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

