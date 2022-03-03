STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Pamela Anderson announces new documentary set to release on Netflix

Anderson announced the news on social media with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead.

Published: 03rd March 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is telling her story, her way, with a new documentary set to release on the streaming giant Netflix.

Anderson announced the news on social media with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads: "My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story."

Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram story emphasising the phrase, "The real story", as did her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee, reports variety.com.

Dubbed the "definitive documentary about the pop culture icon", the film has been in the making for several years before landing at the streamer.

Directed by Ryan White, the yet-to-be-titled documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals.

The film's logline describes the project as "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey".

White will produce the project with Jessica Hargrave under their Tripod Media banner, alongside Julia Nottingham for Dorothy St Pictures and Lee. Josh Braun serves as an executive producer.

News of the documentary comes amid renewed interest in Anderson's life story, thanks to the Hulu series 'Pam & Tommy', which stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and fictionalises the story of the 'Baywatch' star and rocker's whirlwind romance. The eight-episode miniseries concludes March 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pamela Anderson Hollywood Netflix
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp