STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kiersey Clemons joins romantic drama 'The Young Wife'

Actor Kiersey Clemons is all set to headline a feature titled The Young Wife, which is written and directed by Tayarisha Poe.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Kiersey Clemons

Hollywood actress Kiersey Clemons (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Actor Kiersey Clemons is all set to headline a feature titled The Young Wife. Written and directed by Tayarisha Poe, The Young Wife follows Clemons’ character on her “non-wedding day” as she grapples with the meaning of love and commitment in the face of an uncertain and tumultuous world.

The cast of the film also includes Judith Light, Michaela Watkins, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kelly Marie Tran, Connor Paolo, Jon Rudnitsky, and Leon Bridges.

The principal photography of the film began recently in Savannah, Georgia. The film is produced by Anne Carey, executive produced by Amy Nauiokas, and co-produced by Rebecca Choi for Archer Gray. Ashley Fox serves as an executive producer for FilmNation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Young Wife Kiersey Clemons
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp