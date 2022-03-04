Kiersey Clemons joins romantic drama 'The Young Wife'

By Express News Service

Actor Kiersey Clemons is all set to headline a feature titled The Young Wife. Written and directed by Tayarisha Poe, The Young Wife follows Clemons’ character on her “non-wedding day” as she grapples with the meaning of love and commitment in the face of an uncertain and tumultuous world.

The cast of the film also includes Judith Light, Michaela Watkins, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kelly Marie Tran, Connor Paolo, Jon Rudnitsky, and Leon Bridges.

The principal photography of the film began recently in Savannah, Georgia. The film is produced by Anne Carey, executive produced by Amy Nauiokas, and co-produced by Rebecca Choi for Archer Gray. Ashley Fox serves as an executive producer for FilmNation.