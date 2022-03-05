STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ed Sheeran faces legal trouble over 2017 hit song 'Shape of You'

This case, which is the culmination of a 4-year legal battle between Sheeran and songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, will be heard in London's High Court.

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:: British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has found himself in legal trouble as a copyright lawsuit has been filed over his 2017 hit single 'Shape of You'. According to Variety, this case, which is the culmination of a 4-year legal battle between Sheeran and songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, will be heard in London's High Court.

Chokri, better known under his pseudonym Sami Switch, is a grime artist, while O'Donoghue is a producer. Both of them have alleged that Sheeran's 'Shape of You' bears similarities to Chakri's single 'Oh Why'. On 'Shape of You', Sheeran holds the credit as its lyricist alongside Patrol singer Johnny McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon.

All of them along with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Rokstone Music Limited, Polar Patrol Music and Kobalt Music, in 2018, had issued legal proceedings against Chokri and O'Donoghue in a bid to get a legal declaration saying there was no copyright infringement.

A counterclaim was issued by Chokri and O'Donoghue two months later alleging copyright infringement and asking for damages and an account of profits, suggested reports. The Performing Rights Society (PRS), which collects royalties on behalf of artists, has suspended royalties to Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon while the dispute is ongoing, according to reports.

This is not the first instance of Sheeran being sued over copyright infringement. Previously, in 2016, he was sued over his single 'Photograph', and two years later was sued for USD 100 million due to 'Thinking Out Loud'.

As per Variety, the lawsuit over 'Photograph' was settled out of court but the battle over 'Thinking Out Loud' is believed to still be ongoing. This new trial will be heard before Mr Justice Zacaroli and is expected to last three weeks. 

