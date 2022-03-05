STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan team up for 'I Am Legend' sequel

As per Variety, Smith and Jordan will star and produce the 'I Am Legend' follow-up feature, penned by Akiva Goldsman for Warner Bros.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Michael B. Jordan. (Photo | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actors Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are joining hands for the 'I Am Legend' sequel.

Jordan will produce alongside Elizabeth Raposo under Outlier Society, while Smith, Jon Mone, and Ryan Shimazaki will serve as producers for Westbrook Studios. The director for the upcoming project has not been disclosed yet.

Smith confirmed the news with an Instagram post of a deserted street, reminiscent of the 2007 original film, tagging Jordan in the photo.

Featuring Smith, the original 'I Am Legend' movie grossed more than USD 585 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, 'I Am Legend' starred Smith as virologist Robert Neville, the sole survivor in New York City of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants, and follows him while he fights to find a cure.

Currently, Smith is in the Oscar race for his performance in 'King Richard', recently winning a SAG Award. Meanwhile, Jordan is preparing to star and direct 'Creed III'.

