Kristen Stewart talks about pre-'Twilight' fame during American Riviera Awards

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A 'Snow White and the Huntsman' reunion was recently in place during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival when Charlize Theron turned up to present onetime co-star Kristen Stewart with an American Riviera Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award was presented to Stewart for her Oscar-nominated performance as Princess Diana in Neon's 'Spencer'. Stewart's "real commitment" to the craft was praised by Theron, who saved special words for her work in the Pablo Larrain-directed film.

"It's been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career. Your most recent film, Spencer, I have to say is my favourite work of yours to date. It's not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart-wrenching way," Theron gushed.

While accepting the trophy Stewart said she's "in such a good place to receive it." Prior to the heartfelt presentation from Theron, Stewart sat for a Q&A about her career.

The main event featured clips from her career including such films as 'Panic Room', 'Zathura: A Space Adventure', 'Into the Wild', 'Adventureland', 'Still Alice', 'The Runaways', 'Twilight', 'Happiest Season', 'Clouds of Sils Maria', 'Personal Shopper' and 'Spencer'.

When asked to open up on the moment she knew just how famous she truly was, Stewart said it had a little something to do with paparazzi and marijuana.

"Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time...sitting there smoking a bowl. I look back on that moment with fondness," she said.

Same for the franchise. Of 'Twilight', Stewart said, "All of its faults are its strength because we just wanted it to be the best it could be. We were all so young," she added.

Apart from juggling a busy awards season, Stewart admitted that she's busy packaging a film that will see her make her feature directorial debut.

"I'm trying to put a movie together right now. I have a couple of balls in the air. I'll tease you with that, but I'm very excited. The worst thing is when you can't tell everything to everyone all at once," she said.

Though she didn't reveal details, Stewart has been attached to direct 'The Chronology of Water', an adaptation of the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, as per The Hollywood Reporter.