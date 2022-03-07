STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Angelina Jolie to direct 'Without Blood'

The film will mark Jolie’s return to direction after the 2017 historical thriller, First They Killed My Father.

Published: 07th March 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Angelina Jolie will be directing Without Blood, an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s bestselling novel by the same name. The film will mark Jolie’s return to direction after the 2017 historical thriller, First They Killed My Father. Jolie will also be producing Without Blood.

According to reports, the film is the first in a three-year international agreement between Jolie and the production company, Fremantle. She is also expected to direct, produce and act in more projects from the production house.

Without Blood will tell the story of a girl who survives a massacre at her farmhouse when one of the attackers spares her – a decision which haunts him his whole life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Without Blood Alessandro Baricco
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp