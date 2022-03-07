Angelina Jolie to direct 'Without Blood'

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Angelina Jolie will be directing Without Blood, an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s bestselling novel by the same name. The film will mark Jolie’s return to direction after the 2017 historical thriller, First They Killed My Father. Jolie will also be producing Without Blood.

According to reports, the film is the first in a three-year international agreement between Jolie and the production company, Fremantle. She is also expected to direct, produce and act in more projects from the production house.

Without Blood will tell the story of a girl who survives a massacre at her farmhouse when one of the attackers spares her – a decision which haunts him his whole life.