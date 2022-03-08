STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Netflix film 'Heart Of Stone'

Published: 08th March 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be making foray into Hollywood with Netflix spy thriller film "Heart Of Stone".

In her debut project in the West, Bhatt, who is receiving critical acclaim for her latest Hindi release "Gangubai Kathiawadi", will be starring alongside "Wonder Woman" actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Netflix India announced Bhatt's casting on its official Twitter handle.

"Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan,” the post read.

Tom Harper will be directing "Heat of Stone" from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable "and dangerous" asset.

The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers. Details about Bhatt's character are currently under wraps.

