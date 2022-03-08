STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Milo Ventimiglia to headline con-artist drama

Ventimiglia rose to fame after his role as Jess in Gilmore Girls. He is popularly known for his role as Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

Milo Ventimiglia

By Express News Service

This US-fame Milo Ventimiglia is all set to headline a con-artist drama series titled The Company You Keep. Based on a Korean series called My Fellow Citizens, the series hails from writer Julia Cohen.

The official logline of the series reads: A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma. Both of them are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Cohen and Ventimiglia also executive produce the show alongside Ventimiglia’s DiVide Pictures partner Russ Cundiff. Filmmaker Jon M Chu will also executive produce the project alongside Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foitom, and Lindsay Goffman. DiVide’s Deanna Harris is producing the show.

Ventimiglia rose to fame after his role as Jess in Gilmore Girls. He is popularly known for his role as Jack Pearson in This Is Us. He is currently set to reunite with Gilmore Girls’ creator Sherman-Palladino on the upcoming season of Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
 

