STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Russian Doll' season 2

The upcoming installment is set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together.

Published: 08th March 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix. ( File Photo)

Netflix. ( File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of the American comedy-drama series "Russian Doll" will arrive on Netflix on April 20, the streamer has announced.

Lead star Natasha Lyonne also returns as the showrunner and executive producer, reported Deadline.

In the show, Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a game developer who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop and tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) in the same situation.

The upcoming installment is set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together.

The Emmy-winning series, co-created by Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Alex Buono, Poehler, Headland, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Dave Becky, Kate Arend, Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman also executive produce "Russian Doll".

The critically acclaimed series is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The first season of the show premiered on February 1, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian Doll Season 2 Universal Studio Emmy-winning Netflix Amy Poehler Natasha Lyonne
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp