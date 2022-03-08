STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shonda Rhimes to produce White House set murder mystery 'The Residence' for Netflix

The Residence will be produced in-house at Netflix via Shondaland's overall deal as well as the multiple-year pact Davies has with the streamer.

Published: 08th March 2022

Shonda Rhimes (Photo | AP)

Shonda Rhimes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: After the success of "Bridgerton" and "Inventing Anna", Shonda Rhimes and her longtime Shondaland partner Betsy Beers are producing another show for Netflix, a mystery drama set inside the White House.

Titled "The Residence", the drama will use Kate Anderson Brower's book "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House" as a starting point to tell a new murder mystery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The eight-episode drama is from showrunner and exec producer Paul William Davies, a Shondaland veteran whose credits include ABC's "Scandal" and creating "For the People".

The official logline of the eight-episode series reads: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner.

The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion.

The Residence will be produced in-house at Netflix via Shondaland's overall deal as well as the multiple-year pact Davies has with the streamer. "Grey's Anatomy" producer's Netflix roster includes "Bridgerton", and the Rhimes-penned prequel, "Inventing Anna" and anthology "Notes on Love".

"The Residence" is yet to have a premiere date. "Bridgerton", a Regency-era romantic drama revolving around the children of a family, is among Netflix's most successful shows and was praised for its colour-blind casting, while "Inventing Anna", which has been dominating the streamer's top-10 list, explores the life of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-German convicted con artist, and fraudster.

