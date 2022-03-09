Netflix announces new murder-mystery series The Residence

By Express News Service

Netflix has announced the murder-mystery series The Residence and it will be executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The series is described is set in the White House and it will be based on the 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, and the season will consist of eight episodes. According to reports, the series will also feature an eccentric detective, but there’s no word on who will be playing it.

Rhimes will executive produce the series through her Shondaland production company. She is well-known for creating ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Her other recent work includes Inventing Anna and Bridgerton for Netflix. Paul William Davies will be the showrunner for The Residence.

Apart from this, Rhimes is also working on a limited series that will serve as a prequel to Bridgerton. In addition to the prequel, Netflix has also ordered a third and fourth season of Bridgerton. In 2021, Rhimes renewed her deal with Netflix to continue making series for the streaming service. No official release date has been announced for when The Residence will premiere on Netflix.

