STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix announces new murder-mystery series The Residence

Rhimes will executive produce the series through her Shondaland production company.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Netflix has announced the murder-mystery series The Residence and it will be executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The series is described is set in the White House and it will be based on the 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, and the season will consist of eight episodes. According to reports, the series will also feature an eccentric detective, but there’s no word on who will be playing it.

Rhimes will executive produce the series through her Shondaland production company. She is well-known for creating ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Her other recent work includes Inventing Anna and Bridgerton for Netflix. Paul William Davies will be the showrunner for The Residence.

Apart from this, Rhimes is also working on a limited series that will serve as a prequel to Bridgerton. In addition to the prequel, Netflix has also ordered a third and fourth season of Bridgerton. In 2021, Rhimes renewed her deal with Netflix to continue making series for the streaming service. No official release date has been announced for when The Residence will premiere on Netflix. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix The Residence White House
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp