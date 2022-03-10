Florence Pugh in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' sequel

By Express News Service

British actor Florence Pugh is in talks to join the much-anticipated sequel of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film "Dune". The actor is in talks to play the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, a popular character from author Frank Herbert’s original novel of the same name. The first part, which was released in October 2021, followed the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

If Pugh is cast in the film, the project will reunite the actor with Chalamet. The two earlier starred together in Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed 2019 movie Little Women. The second part of "Dune" is expected to begin production later this year and is currently slated for a release on October 20, 2023.

The sequel will bring back original cast members, including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Meanwhile, Pugh, who was most recently seen reprising her role as Yelena Romanoff for the Marvel series Hawkeye, will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder.