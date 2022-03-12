STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy to team for 'Deadpool 3' 

Published: 12th March 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES; Filmmaker Shawn Levy has been roped in to direct the third movie in the Ryan Reynolds-led "Deadpool" franchise.

Reynolds, who has been attached with the role since 2016, took to Twitter to announce his third collaboration with Levy post "Free Guy" and the recently-released sci-fi adventure movie "The Adam Project" on Netflix.

"The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby," the actor wrote alongside an image featuring his characters in 'Deadpool,' 'The Adam Project' and 'Free Guy'.

The first "Deadpool", directed by Tim Miller, came out in 2016 and minted USD 783.1 million worldwide.

The David Leitch-directed follow up, which released in 2018, was also a huge commercial success with earnings of USD 785.8 million globally.

This will be the first "Deadpool" film following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which released the previous two installments.

No release date has been finalised for "Deadpool 3".

