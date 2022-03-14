STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
American singer-songwriter Lizzo slams Texas' anti-abortion law

American singer-songwriter Lizzo has criticized the recently passed anti-abortion law in Texas.

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Lizzo has criticized the recently passed anti-abortion law in Texas.

During a keynote session at this year's SXSW festival, Lizzo expressed her views about Texas' laws that restrict access to abortion, Variety reported.

She said, "I'm proud to rep Houston, but I'm not proud to rep Texas politics right now." "The abortion ban is atrocious. Mind your business. Stay out of my body. This is not political," Lizzo added.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday restricted the possibility that its infamous anti-abortion law could be blocked. The law in question is called SB 8 and it bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. 

